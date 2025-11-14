UN Chief Strongly Condemns Israeli Settler Attack on West Bank Mosque

New York, MINA – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has “strongly” condemned an attack by illegal Israeli settlers on a mosque in the occupied West Bank.

Through his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres stated that “such acts of violence and desecration of religious sites are unacceptable” and must stop immediately. He emphasized that religious sites must be respected and protected at all times.

The Secretary-General also condemned “all attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property,” describing them as part of an “increasing pattern of extremist violence that is inflaming tensions.” Dujarric further noted that Israel, as the occupying power, has a duty to protect the Palestinian civilian population and ensure those responsible for attacks are held accountable.

The condemnation comes amid a significant escalation of violence in the West Bank since the Gaza war began in October 2023. Palestinian figures show that attacks by the Israeli army and settlers have killed more than 1,070 Palestinians and injured over 10,300 others.

This violence persists despite a landmark opinion from the International Court of Justice last July, which declared Israel’s occupation illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

