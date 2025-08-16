UI Scholar Warns Gaza Evacuation Plan Risks Serving Israel’s Agenda

Jakarta, MINA – University of Indonesia Professor of International Law, Hikmahanto Juwana, warned that President Prabowo Subianto’s plan to relocate 2,000 Gaza residents to Galang Island, Riau Islands, risks serving the strategic interests of the United States and Israel.

Speaking at a discussion in Jakarta on Friday, Hikmahanto argued that the government’s rationale of providing medical treatment for injured Palestinians is problematic because it effectively removes Palestinians from their homeland.

“Gazans have repeatedly affirmed that they do not want to leave their land, even if it means risking their lives,” he said.

Hikmahanto stressed that any large-scale evacuation from Gaza aligns with Israel’s agenda to seize full control of the territory. He cited foreign media reports indicating discussions between Israeli officials, including Mossad Chief David Barnea, and U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, on persuading countries to accept displaced Palestinians.

Also Read: Ambassadors from Asia, Africa, Europe, and UN Delegates to Attend Pacu Jalur Festival

“According to those reports, Israel asked the U.S. to offer incentives to countries willing to host Palestinians. Indonesia was mentioned as one of the potential destinations,” he explained.

He urged the Indonesian government to exercise caution, warning that such policies could be exploited to undermine the Palestinian struggle for self-determination.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Ulema Council Urges Global Support for Sumud Flotilla to Break Gaza Blockade