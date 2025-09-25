Trump Unveils 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan

New York, MINA – US President Donald Trump has introduced a 21-point plan aimed at ending the ongoing war in Gaza, according to a report by Axios, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

The plan was presented by Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Arab and Muslim leaders during a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

The proposal outlines a path toward a permanent ceasefire, the release of remaining Israeli hostages, and a phased Israeli military withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. A key element of the plan includes the establishment of a new governing body in Gaza that excludes Hamas, with limited involvement from the Palestinian Authority.

In place of current control, the plan calls for a multinational security force composed of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Muslim countries. It also includes provisions for reconstruction of Gaza, to be funded by Arab and Muslim nations.

Trump emphasized the urgency of ending the war, warning that Israel’s continued military actions are increasing its international isolation. He also made it clear that the United States would not support any Israeli annexation of Gaza or parts of the occupied West Bank.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoy Steve Witkoff held follow-up meetings with several Arab foreign ministers to begin forming an operational structure for the proposed plan. Trump is expected to present the proposal to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next week.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu faces growing domestic pressure. Hostage families and opposition leaders accuse him of prolonging the war for political survival, suggesting that any withdrawal from Gaza could collapse his ruling coalition.

The Israeli military aggression, ongoing since October 2023, has claimed over 65,400 Palestinian lives, according to the latest reports. The Gaza Strip remains in humanitarian crisis, with widespread famine and devastation.

A recent UN investigation concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, which is home to 2.4 million people. In response to growing international support for Palestinian statehood, Israeli officials have threatened to annex parts of the West Bank.

Since Sunday, 11 countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia, France, and Belgium have officially recognized the State of Palestine, bringing the total number of recognitions to 159 out of 193 UN member states. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

