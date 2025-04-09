SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv, Demand Netanyahu Secure Hostage Release

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tel Aviv, MINA Thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv late Monday, demanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secure the release of captives held in Gaza and protesting his dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, Anadolu Agency reported.

The demonstration reflected growing frustration with Netanyahu’s leadership, with protesters chanting against him, according to Yedioth Ahronoth. The protest occurred ahead of a Supreme Court hearing set for Tuesday to review opposition petitions challenging Bar’s removal.

Clashes erupted when a right-wing activist confronted demonstrators, shouting anti-Bar slogans before police intervened. Addressing the crowd, Ilana Gritsevsky, a former hostage whose husband remains captive in Gaza, urged the government to act.

“Israel must propose an initiative to release all hostages at once,” she said. “I’m here to scream at the government: Free them all now.” Gritsevsky accused Netanyahu’s administration of abandoning 59 captives for 549 days, stating that Israeli airstrikes endanger their lives.

The rally followed the collapse of a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US. Hamas upheld its terms, but Netanyahu reportedly abandoned the second phase, resuming military operations in Gaza on March 18 to appease his far-right coalition allies, Israeli media reported.

Retired Major General Noam Tibon warned that appointing a Shin Bet leader loyal to Netanyahu threatens Israel’s security. He accused the government of systematically weakening security agencies since the October 7 Hamas attack.

“They’ve let [far-right National Security Minister] Itamar Ben-Gvir harm the police. They’re dismantling the army with a despicable draft-dodging law, and now they’re targeting Shin Bet,” Tibon said, referring to controversial military exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews. “Netanyahu isn’t fit to make security decisions.”

Israel estimates that 59 captives remain in Gaza, including 24 believed to be alive. Meanwhile, over 9,500 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israel, with reports of torture and medical neglect, according to human rights organizations.

Since October 2023, more than 50,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza due to Israel’s military campaign. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

