The Head of Egyptian Intelligence Arrives in Gaza and Meets Al-Sinwar

Gaza, MINA – The head of the Egyptian intelligence service, Major General Abbas Kamel, arrived in the Gaza Strip on Monday, at the head of an Egyptian security delegation.

Sources at the Beit Hanoun crossing told Quds Press that Major General Kamel and the Egyptian delegation crossed the Beit Hanoun crossing, and arrived at their residence in the Al-Mashtal Hotel.

Palestinian sources said that the head of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and a number of the movement’s leaders, arrived at the Al-Mashtal Hotel, and they were fully received and held meetings with him.

The Egyptian security delegation was accompanied by a number of Palestinian Authority ministers in Ramallah: Minister of Local Government Magdi Al-Saleh, Minister of Agriculture Riad Attari, and Minister of Women’s Affairs Amal Hamad.

After completing the meeting, the Egyptian delegation will meet with the leaders of “Hamas”, the rest of the Palestinian forces and factions in Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)