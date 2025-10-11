SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Tens of Thousands of Palestinians Return Home Following Gaza Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Gaza, MINA — Tens of thousands of Palestinians began returning to areas vacated by Israeli forces on Friday after a ceasefire came into effect, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Large numbers of displaced civilians traveled from southern Gaza back to their homes in the north, many making the long journey on foot due to severe fuel shortages. Others used whatever transportation remained, including animal-drawn carts, bicycles, motorcycles, and a few functioning vehicles.

Simultaneously, thousands of residents returned to homes in central Gaza and parts of eastern Khan Younis, following the withdrawal of Israeli forces. Movements from the south to the north were carried out along Al-Rashid Street on the coast and Salah al-Din Road in the east.

Many displaced families, upon arrival, were forced to set up tents on the ruins of their destroyed homes.

Also Read: 155 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Within 24 Hours Despite Announced Ceasefire

According to reports, Israel completed a gradual withdrawal toward the “yellow line” on Friday, in line with US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan. The Israeli army withdrew from most of Gaza City, except for the Shejaiya, Al-Tuffah, and Zeitoun neighborhoods, as well as from central and eastern Khan Younis. However, entry into Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia in northern Gaza remains prohibited.

The Gaza Government Media Office said on Saturday that more than 5,000 humanitarian, health, rescue, and relief operations were conducted across Gaza governorates in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, President Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his 20-point peace plan, which includes a ceasefire, the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, and a phased Israeli withdrawal from the entire Gaza Strip.

The first phase took effect at 12 noon local time on Friday (0900 GMT). The second phase calls for the formation of a new governing mechanism in Gaza excluding Hamas, the establishment of a Palestinian and multinational security force, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Also Read: US Troops Arrive in Israel to Join Gaza Ceasefire Monitoring Mission

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, leaving the enclave devastated and uninhabitable.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Refuses to Release 6 Senior Palestinian Leaders in Trump's Proposed Gaza Deal

