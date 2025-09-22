SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Ten Israeli Soldiers Injured in Humvee Crash Near Gaza City

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

6 Views

Evacuation of Israeli soldiers Hit by Missile in Gaza (Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – Ten Israeli occupation soldiers were injured on Sunday morning when a military Humvee overturned on the outskirts of Gaza City, according to reports from Israeli media, Anadolu Agency reported.

Army Radio stated that the accident occurred in the northern area of the Gaza Strip, although the exact cause of the vehicle’s overturning has not been disclosed.

The Walla news site reported that all ten soldiers sustained injuries in the incident. Two of the soldiers were airlifted to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, while the remaining eight were transported by ambulance.

Channel 7 identified the injured soldiers as members of the Kfir Brigade. In response to the incident, the Israeli army has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 20 Palestinians Across Gaza

This comes as Israel intensifies its military presence in Gaza City. According to Walla, citing military sources, around 70,000 Israeli troops are currently deployed in the city as part of a broader operation to reoccupy the enclave.

Since the beginning of the military aggression on October 7, 2023, over 65,200 Palestinians, primarily women and children have been killed. The ongoing offensive has also displaced hundreds of thousands of residents, while the blockade on humanitarian aid has led to the deaths of at least 442 people, including 147 children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Slams Western Recognition of Palestine, Push for West Bank Annexation

About Us