Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Taiwan Seizes One Ton of Indonesian Snack Over Excessive Preservatives

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Taipei, MINA — Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has seized more than one ton of basreng—a popular Indonesian fried meatball snack—after tests found that it contained excessive levels of benzoic acid, a chemical preservative restricted under Taiwan’s food safety regulations.

The agency said the action was taken to protect consumers from potential health risks linked to unsafe preservative levels.

According to TFDA’s report, the shipment entered Taiwan through official import channels. However, laboratory analysis showed that the benzoic acid concentration exceeded the legal limit. As a result, authorities immediately seized about 1,020 kilograms of the product before it reached the market.

“We conduct strict inspections on all imported foods, including snacks from different countries. Any product that fails to meet safety standards will either be detained or returned to its country of origin,” TFDA said in a statement on Thursday.

The case has drawn attention from Indonesian food exporters. Industry experts warn that all exported food products must comply with the safety standards and labeling requirements of destination countries, particularly regarding preservatives such as benzoic acid.

Food safety specialists also urge Indonesian manufacturers to conduct regular laboratory testing of their products to ensure compliance and maintain the country’s reputation in international markets.

While no health complaints have been reported in Taiwan, the seized shipment remains under TFDA supervision pending a decision on whether it will be destroyed or returned to Indonesia.

Trade observers note that the incident underscores the need for Indonesian producers to strengthen quality assurance and regulatory compliance to keep their products competitive and trusted abroad.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

