Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Storm Threatens Gaza With Flooding, Endangering Fragile Tents Shelter­ing Hundreds of Thousands

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

8 Views

Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – A severe weather depression brought heavy rain, strong winds, and cold air to the Gaza Strip early Friday, worsening the already dire conditions faced by hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians living in fragile tents, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Palestinian Meteorological Department warned that the low-pressure system could produce thunderstorms and significant rainfall, increasing the risk of flooding in overcrowded displacement camps.

Gaza’s Civil Defense issued urgent instructions, urging residents, especially those living in tents near the coast to reinforce their shelters, build sand barriers to block seawater, and create drainage channels to prevent rainwater accumulation.

The agency also warned families to avoid lighting fires inside tents to reduce the risk of accidental blazes and to stay away from bomb-damaged buildings that could collapse under the rain.

Also Read: Over 282,000 Gaza Homes Destroyed during Israeli Military Aggression

Families displaced by ongoing Israeli attacks fear that their tents and limited belongings will again be damaged, repeating the devastation experienced during the past two rainy seasons.

According to Gaza’s media office, 93% of displacement tents, 125,000 out of 135,000—are no longer suitable for shelter due to weather and damage caused by bombardment.

Over 900,000 displaced Palestinians are now at high risk of flooding as the storm intensifies. Relief efforts remain limited, with authorities accusing Israel of violating last month’s ceasefire agreement by restricting the entry of essential humanitarian items, including tents and mobile shelters.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal, based on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, includes a hostage-prisoner exchange and the reconstruction of Gaza under a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Also Read: Over 900,000 Displaced Gazans Face Catastrophic Flooding Risk

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 69,000 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, leaving much of the enclave in ruins.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Returns Body of Israeli Hostage as Part of Ceasefire Agreement

Tagceasefire agreement Civil Defense Displaced Palestinians flooding risk Gaza Gaza City Gaza Reconstruction humanitarian crisis Israeli restrictions storm tents weather depression

