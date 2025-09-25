Spanish PM Confirms Naval Deployment to Support Humanitarian Flotilla to Gaza

New York, MINA – The Spanish government has announced it will deploy a Navy vessel to support the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian fleet carrying aid to Gaza. The statement was made by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez during his visit to New York, according to El País and Anadolu Agency.

Sánchez stated that the ship would depart from Cartagena on Thursday and would be prepared to provide rescue assistance if necessary.

“A maritime action vessel equipped with all necessary resources will set sail from Cartagena tomorrow, ready to assist the flotilla and carry out rescue operations if needed,” said Sánchez.

The move follows Italy’s earlier decision to dispatch the frigate Fasan to support Italian citizens participating in the flotilla and to aid in potential humanitarian operations.

Spain’s Ministry of Defense has also coordinated with its Italian counterpart to explore broader cooperation, including the potential involvement of other countries such as Ireland.

Officials stressed that the European naval mission is not intended to confront potential Israeli aggression, but solely to provide humanitarian support if required. The Spanish ship will operate in international waters.

The humanitarian flotilla, composed of approximately 50 vessels, has been sailing since early this month with the aim of breaching the Israeli blockade and delivering medical aid to Gaza. For the past 18 years, roughly 2.4 million Palestinians have lived under siege conditions.

Earlier, flotilla organizers reported that 12 explosions struck nine vessels in international waters, suspected to be the result of repeated drone attacks. While the attackers were not explicitly identified, Israel which previously threatened to halt the mission has not issued an official response.

In a recent report, UN investigators concluded that Israel has committed acts of genocide in Gaza, with over 65,000 deaths reported since October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

