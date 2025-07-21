SOHR: Over 1,000 Killed in Sweida Clashes Amid Escalating Violence

Sweida, MINA – The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has reported a staggering death toll of over 1,000 people in Sweida Province over the past week, following a wave of deadly and intense clashes.

In a statement released on Sunday, SOHR called for an independent United Nations investigation into what it described as a “catastrophic death toll” and demanded accountability for those responsible under international law.

As of July 13, SOHR recorded 1,017 fatalities, including 440 people from Sweida. Among them were 104 civilians, six children, and sixteen women. The report also confirmed the deaths of 361 personnel from the Ministry of Defense and General Security, including 18 Bedouin tribal fighters and a Lebanese combatant.

Additionally, 15 military and internal security personnel were killed in Israeli airstrikes, along with three others, including one woman and two unidentified individuals who died in a strike on a Defense Ministry building. One journalist also lost his life during the clashes.

SOHR further documented 194 summary executions carried out by regime security forces. Among the victims were 28 women, eight children, and one elderly man. In a separate incident, three Bedouin civilians, including a woman and a child were executed by armed Druze factions.

Sweida, a province predominantly populated by the Druze community, has witnessed a dramatic escalation in violence, pushing the region to the brink of collapse. The area is now facing a critical shortage of clean water, electricity, food, and medical supplies. Many individuals with wounds are unable to access proper care.

Sweida National Hospital is reportedly overwhelmed, with morgue facilities overflowing and bodies decomposing in various areas of the hospital, creating severe sanitation concerns. Due to the ongoing violence and lack of resources, many families have been unable to bury their dead.

SOHR has urgently called for a UN-led impartial investigation into all violations since the conflict escalated, especially mass executions and attacks on civilians. The organization emphasized the need for justice and adherence to international humanitarian standards.

The Observatory also warned that Syria’s social fabric is unraveling, blaming the government’s backing of Arab tribal fighters and their facilitated movement through official checkpoints for exacerbating divisions and fueling the violence.

Fierce fighting has erupted in recent days between Druze factions and armed tribal groups, spreading to multiple towns and villages since July 13. Although regime forces have been deployed to stabilize the situation, clashes continued to escalate before a reported ceasefire was announced.

The United Nations has urged restraint and reiterated that all parties are obligated to protect civilians under international law.

Meanwhile, Israel launched airstrikes in southern Syria, including near Sweida and Daraa, as well as in central Damascus, claiming to protect Druze communities from regime forces. The UN expressed concern over civilian casualties resulting from these air raids. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)