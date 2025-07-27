Six More Palestinians, Including Two Children Die of Starvation

Gaza, MINA – Six additional Palestinians, including two children, have died from starvation in the Gaza Strip within the last 24 hours, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, as the Israeli siege on the enclave continues to block vital humanitarian aid.

“Hospitals recorded six new deaths in the past 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition, including two children exhausted by hunger,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

These latest deaths bring the total number of starvation-related fatalities in Gaza to 133 since October 2023, with 87 of the victims being children.

“These numbers reflect the catastrophic impact of the ongoing Israeli blockade and the prevention of food and aid deliveries into Gaza,” the Health Ministry warned.

The crisis has been exacerbated by Israel’s total closure of all crossings into Gaza since March 2, further restricting the flow of humanitarian assistance despite growing international calls to reopen aid routes. []

