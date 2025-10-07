SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Six Gaza Flotilla Activists Still Detained by Israel

Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tel Aviv, MINA – Six international activists who were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla remain in Israeli detention, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Israeli legal center Adalah, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Six participants who were aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, unlawfully intercepted and detained on their way to Gaza amid the ongoing genocide, remain in Israeli detention,” the organization said.

The activists are citizens of Norway, Morocco, and Spain, Adalah confirmed, adding that its legal team continues to demand their immediate release and full access to legal representation.

Adalah said its lawyers had formally submitted requests to Israeli authorities to visit the detainees on Wednesday, should they remain in custody.

Israeli media earlier reported that Spanish activist Reyes Rigo Cervilla had her detention extended for another week by Israeli authorities.

On Tuesday morning, Israel deported more than 130 activists through Jordan, while dozens of others were released to their respective home countries over the weekend.

The detained individuals were among more than 470 activists from over 50 countries who joined the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission aimed at challenging Israel’s nearly 18-year blockade of the Gaza Strip and delivering urgently needed aid.

Last week, Israeli naval forces attacked and seized over 40 boats from the flotilla in international waters, detaining all passengers aboard. Human rights groups and several governments have condemned the operation, calling it a violation of international maritime law.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza since 2007, restricting the movement of goods, people, and humanitarian aid. The blockade, coupled with Israel’s ongoing bombardments since October 2023, has left the enclave in ruins and on the brink of famine.

According to Palestinian authorities, more than 67,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 169,000 wounded in Gaza since October 2023. The UN has warned that the territory is becoming “uninhabitable,” with widespread starvation, disease, and displacement.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

