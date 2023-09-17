Saudi Ministry of Hajj holds Meetings in Jordan to Services Provided to Pilgrims

Jeddah, MINA – The Hajj and Umrah Minister Arab Saudi, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah has concluded his official visit to Jordan by holding meetings with a number of officials in the sectors related to serving the pilgrims in the Jordanian government.

During the meetings, the minister discussed facilitating the arrival of pilgrims to Makkah and Madinah, in order to achieve the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programs. Saudi Gazette reported.

Dr. Al-Rabiah stressed that the Kingdom welcomes all pilgrims coming from Jordan.

He noted that the visit in confirmation of the keenness of the Saudi government to provide the opportunity for Muslims around the world to visit the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, and to provide them with the best facilities.

The discussions between the two sides also focused on developing land entry ports between the two kingdoms, especially after statistics witnessed an increase in the number of pilgrims coming from Jordan in 2023 by 50% compared to 2022. (T/RS2/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)