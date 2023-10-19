Indonesia: OIC Must Immediately Work on a Ceasefire in Gaza

Jeddah, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi emphasized that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) must make every effort to urge a ceasefire as soon as possible in the Gaza Strip.

“Considering that the UNSC is unable to carry out its functions, then

to get stronger international support from the OIC. “We must urge the General Assembly to hold an emergency session,” said Retno at an Extraordinary Meeting at the OIC Foreign Ministers’ Level to discuss the Gaza situation on Wednesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, Retno also said that the OIC must urge all relevant parties to create a humanitarian corridor in Gaza and ensure that international humanitarian law is respected.

“Blocking access to electricity, water and fuel, as well as punishing civilians, is contrary to international law. Every second matters for Palestinians whose basic rights are threatened,” she said.

In addition, any efforts that lead to the expulsion of the population in Gaza must be rejected. Lasting peace will not be achieved without the fulfillment of the rights of the Palestinian people.

At the end of the statement, continued Retno, Indonesia reminded again that the OIC was founded to liberate the Palestinian people. Now is the time for the OIC to act.

“Do not allow Israel to continue its occupation of the land

Palestine,” she stressed.

According to the plan, this meeting will result in a final communique which is currently still being discussed.

This extraordinary meeting was held at the initiative of several countries, including Indonesia, to discuss the increasingly deteriorating situation in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)