Rare ‘Blood Moon’ Total Lunar Eclipse Visible Across Indonesia on September 7

Jakarta, MINA – The public can witness a spectacular “blood moon” total lunar eclipse on the night of September 7, 2025, according to the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN). The celestial event will be visible throughout Indonesia, starting late on September 7 and ending early on September 8.

The total lunar eclipse will unfold from 11:27 PM WIB on September 7 until 2:56 AM WIB on September 8.

Thomas Djamaluddin, a research professor of astronomy and astrophysics at BRIN’s Space Research Center, explained the phenomenon. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon’s surface. A total eclipse happens when the entire full moon enters the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra.

During this total eclipse, the moon doesn’t go completely dark. Instead, it takes on a reddish hue because red light from the sun is filtered and refracted by Earth’s atmosphere, illuminating the moon. This is why it’s often called a “blood moon.”

Also Read: Habib Isa Al-Kaff Urges Parents to Follow Prophet’s Sunnah for Child Rearing

According to Professor Djamaluddin, the phases of the eclipse can be observed at the following times:

Partial Eclipse Begins: 11:27 PM WIB, September 7

Total Eclipse Begins: 12:31 AM WIB, September 8

Total Eclipse Ends: 1:53 AM WIB, September 8

Partial Eclipse Ends: 2:56 AM WIB, September 8

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is safe to observe with the naked eye and doesn’t require special equipment. A smartphone camera can also capture a clear image of the event.

Professor Djamaluddin also noted that watching a lunar eclipse offers a unique scientific lesson. “The curvature of the Earth’s shadow during a partial eclipse proves the Earth’s spherical shape,” he said.

The next total lunar eclipse will take place on March 3, 2026, though it will not be fully visible in Indonesia. []

Also Read: Indonesian Parliament Cuts Allowances for Electricity, Telephone, and Transportation

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)