SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Rare ‘Blood Moon’ Total Lunar Eclipse Visible Across Indonesia on September 7

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

2 Views ㅤ

Doc. Google

Jakarta, MINA – The public can witness a spectacular “blood moontotal lunar eclipse on the night of September 7, 2025, according to the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN). The celestial event will be visible throughout Indonesia, starting late on September 7 and ending early on September 8.

The total lunar eclipse will unfold from 11:27 PM WIB on September 7 until 2:56 AM WIB on September 8.

Thomas Djamaluddin, a research professor of astronomy and astrophysics at BRIN’s Space Research Center, explained the phenomenon. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon’s surface. A total eclipse happens when the entire full moon enters the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra.

During this total eclipse, the moon doesn’t go completely dark. Instead, it takes on a reddish hue because red light from the sun is filtered and refracted by Earth’s atmosphere, illuminating the moon. This is why it’s often called a “blood moon.”

Also Read: Habib Isa Al-Kaff Urges Parents to Follow Prophet’s Sunnah for Child Rearing

According to Professor Djamaluddin, the phases of the eclipse can be observed at the following times:

  • Partial Eclipse Begins: 11:27 PM WIB, September 7
  • Total Eclipse Begins: 12:31 AM WIB, September 8
  • Total Eclipse Ends: 1:53 AM WIB, September 8
  • Partial Eclipse Ends: 2:56 AM WIB, September 8

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is safe to observe with the naked eye and doesn’t require special equipment. A smartphone camera can also capture a clear image of the event.

Professor Djamaluddin also noted that watching a lunar eclipse offers a unique scientific lesson. “The curvature of the Earth’s shadow during a partial eclipse proves the Earth’s spherical shape,” he said.

The next total lunar eclipse will take place on March 3, 2026, though it will not be fully visible in Indonesia. []

Also Read: Indonesian Parliament Cuts Allowances for Electricity, Telephone, and Transportation

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBlood Moon total lunar eclipse

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Rare ‘Blood Moon’ Total Lunar Eclipse Visible Across Indonesia on September 7

  • 4 hours ago
none

Thousands of Muslims Perform Total Lunar Eclipse Prayers at An-Nubuwwah Mosque

  • Wednesday, 9 November 2022 - 11:00 WIB
Articles

Eclipse is Proof of Allah’s Power

  • Tuesday, 8 November 2022 - 13:02 WIB
Asia

Moon Watchers Get January Treat

  • Friday, 5 January 2018 - 14:18 WIB
America

Two ‘Supermoons’ This Month

  • Tuesday, 2 January 2018 - 06:04 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Europe

Hind Rajab Foundation Files Complaint Against Israeli Officer in Greece

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 17:41 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Halal Agency Responds to Suspected Pork Fat in Free Meals Program Trays

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 21:28 WIB
Palestine

Hebrew Media: 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Under Treatment for Mental Health Disorders

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Israel Seizes Over 112 Acres of Palestinian Land in West Bank for Settlement Expansion

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 11:58 WIB
Indonesia

House of Representatives Member Urges National Nutrition Agency to Verify Safety of Free Lunch Trays

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 10:04 WIB
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Indonesia Meets Sabang Mayor to Support New Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Asia

Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

  • 17 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us