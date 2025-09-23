SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Rantisi and Eye Hospitals Forced Out of Service Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

Civilians in Gaza were killed by Israeli attacks (photo: Wafa)
Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Monday that Rantisi Children’s Hospital and the Eye Hospital have gone completely out of service due to continuous Israeli attacks on their vicinity, alongside the destruction of a medical relief center in Gaza City, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a press statement, the ministry confirmed that Rantisi Hospital had been directly bombed a few days earlier, causing severe damage. The Eye Hospital was the only public facility providing ophthalmology services in Gaza Governorate, while Rantisi served as the main center for critical services unavailable elsewhere.

The ministry accused the Israeli occupation forces of “deliberately and systematically targeting the healthcare system in Gaza” as part of what it described as a genocidal war. It warned that safe routes to medical facilities have vanished, making it nearly impossible for patients and the wounded to reach hospitals.

Patients now struggle to access the Jordanian Field Hospital and Al-Quds Hospital due to ongoing bombardment. The ministry once again called on the international community to urgently protect health institutions and medical staff in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: Abbas Commits to Elections Within a Year after End of Gaza War

Meanwhile, the Kuwait Specialized Field Hospital in Al-Mawasi, home to one million displaced Palestinians, announced it has suspended scheduled surgeries, only performing life-saving operations amid severe shortages of medicines and supplies.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that Israeli forces have systematically targeted Gaza’s healthcare system by bombing hospitals, striking medical facilities, and endangering the lives of staff and patients. The organization stressed that such actions may constitute war crimes, noting that remaining hospitals are overcrowded and critically undersupplied.

The WHO further warned that Israel’s total blockade, restricting fuel, food, water, and medical supplies has created deliberate famine. A recent survey revealed that 25% of pregnant or breastfeeding women in Gaza suffer from malnutrition, putting them at high risk of fetal deaths, miscarriages, and premature births. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Mobilizes Troops on All Fronts Ahead of Jewish Holidays

