Rafah Crossing Opens to Allow Humanitarian Aid into Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – The Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt was opened at around 10 in the morning today, Saturday to bring in medical supplies and food into the besieged Gaza Strip, Wafa News Agency reported.

Gaza has been subjected to continuous Israeli aggression for 15 days that led to the deaths and injuries of thousands, displacement of about one million people, the complete destruction of the infrastructure, and a collapse in the health system.

Egyptian trucks loaded with badly needed supplies which have been waiting on the Egyptian side of the crossing for days waiting for the crossing to open unloaded their cargo on Palestinian trucks to take them into Gaza.

According to the Red Crescent, the first relief convoy to enter Gaza included 20 trucks, which Palestinians said would not meet more than a fraction of the needs in Gaza after two weeks of total Israeli blockade that included water, food, electricity and fuel. Normally, more than 500 trucks would enter Gaza every day with all kinds of supplies.

Israel bombed the crossing since the first days of its aggression, launched on October 7, to prevent the entry of any relief trucks from Egypt as part of its policy to suffocate and starve Gaza and its 2.2 million population. Workers repaired the damage yesterday to allow movement of the relief trucks. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)