Qatari Premier Slams Israeli Attack on Doha as ‘State Terrorism’ and Assault on Mediation

Doha, MINA – Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Sunday condemned Israel’s airstrike on Doha, calling it an act of state terrorism and a flagrant violation of the Gulf nation’s sovereignty.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting for Monday’s emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, Sheikh Mohammed said the attack was a reckless and treacherous act carried out while Qatar was hosting critical negotiations on Gaza.

He stressed that the assault targeted not only a physical location but also the very principle of mediation, accusing the international community of failing to hold Israel accountable.

“What emboldens Israel to continue these practices is the international community’s inability to restrain it,” he warned, adding that the strike threatens to derail ongoing talks.

The Qatari premier urged the world to end double standards in dealing with Israel and underscored that peace and security in the region cannot be achieved without Palestinians gaining their legitimate rights.

He vowed that Israel’s actions would not deter Qatar from continuing its mediation efforts alongside Egypt and the US, while welcoming the recent UN Security Council consensus condemning the strike.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who expressed Iran’s solidarity with Qatar and condemned the Israeli attack as a flagrant violation of international law and a serious threat to regional security.

The Arab-Islamic foreign ministers’ gathering in Doha is preparing for a summit of heads of state on Monday. The leaders are also expected to revisit the proposal of activating a joint Arab military force, an initiative first put forward by Egypt nearly a decade ago.

Tuesday’s Israeli airstrike on a residential compound in Doha killed five Hamas leaders and a Qatari security official while they were discussing a US proposal to end the Israeli military aggression in Gaza, where nearly 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

