Qatar, Oman Submit Written Statement to ICJ Supporting Palestine

The Hague, MINA – Qatar and Oman said they had submitted a written statement to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to support the Palestinian position.

Qatar said the ICJ must conclude that Israel’s obligations under international law require it to immediately stop its unlawful occupation, as well as provide full compensation for the damage and suffering caused by the occupation. WAFA News Agency reported.

Oman emphasized that it submitted its written statement in support of the diplomatic and legal steps taken by the State of Palestine seeking to allow the ICJ to provide advisory opinions regarding Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of China has also submitted a written statement to the ICJ regarding Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian territories

The submission of this statement follows a United Nations General Assembly request to the ICJ for an opinion on the legal ramifications arising from Israeli policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem.

The ICJ has set 25 July 2023 as the deadline in which written statements on questions can be submitted to the Court, and 25 October 2023 as the deadline for countries and organizations that have given statements to submit written comments on statements made by other countries or organizations. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)