China Submits Written Statement to ICJ Regarding Israeli Violations

Beijing, MINA – China’s Deputy Foreign Minister submitted a written statement to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian territories, said Saleh Raafat, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on Wednesday.

He said China’s new Ambassador to the State of Palestine, Tseng Jishin, told him in a meeting held in Ramallah that China had submitted its written statement to the ICJ regarding Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories. WAFA News Agency reported.

Following a request by the United Nations General Assembly to the ICJ to provide an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from Israeli policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem, the ICJ has set 25 July 2023 as the deadline within which written statements of questions may be submitted to the Court, and 25 October 2023 as the deadline that states and organizations that have provided statements can submit written comments on statements made by other states or organizations.

Foreign Minister Riyad Malki Monday delivered a written Palestinian statement to the ICJ at its headquarters in The Hague. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)