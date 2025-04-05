Qatar Condemns Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School and Medical Warehouse

Doha, MINA – Qatar has strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced individuals and a separate attack on a Saudi medical warehouse in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

In an official statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry called for the international community to hold Israel accountable for its repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, urging compliance with international laws.

The statement reiterated Qatar’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, based on international legitimacy and the two-state solution. The ministry also emphasized the need for urgent action to protect the Palestinian people.

On Thursday evening, the Palestinian Civil Defense reported that 31 Palestinians were killed in an airstrike on Dar Al-Arqam School, including women and children, with six others still missing and dozens injured. Additionally, an Israeli airstrike hit a Saudi medical warehouse in the Rafah area, destroying vital medical supplies intended for those injured in Gaza, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify airstrikes on Gaza. This comes as efforts continue to implement former US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from the region.

Since October 2023, more than 50,600 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing Israeli military assault, with the majority being women and children. []

