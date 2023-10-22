Qassam Brigades Repulse Israeli Ground Attack

Gaza, MINA – The Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, succeeded in repelling Israeli ground attacks on the border near Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.

For the first time since the Al-Aqsa Hurricane attack by Hamas and Israel’s brutal retaliation on October 7, Al-Qassam Brigades and the Israeli army came face to face in a ground war on Sunday. Hamas claims they succeeded in disrupting Israeli troops who tried to enter Gaza.

A statement from the Al-Qassam Brigades, which is the military wing of Hamas, claimed that clashes with Zionist forces occurred in the eastern part of the Khan Younis area in Gaza.

“The fighters engaged Israeli armored forces in a well-prepared ambush east of Khan Yunis, just moments after they had crossed the border a few meters,” the Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement on the messaging app Telegram, yesterday.

“The fighters bravely confronted the intruding forces… and they returned to their base safely,” the statement further stated. Hamas said its fighters destroyed two Israeli military bulldozers and a tank in the ambush using anti-tank missiles.

The surprise attack forced the Israeli troops to retreat to Israel without their vehicles. “Soldiers of the Zionist forces involved in the Khan Younis ambush abandoned their vehicles and fled east of the fence on foot,” the Al-Qassam Brigades said on social media. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)