Powerful Earthquake Kills Over 250 in Eastern Afghanistan, Rescue Efforts Hampered

Kabul, MINA – A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan late Sunday, killing more than 250 people and injuring at least 500 others, according to the country’s Information Ministry.

The quake hit near Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province at a depth of 8 kilometers, making it one of the most powerful seismic events to affect the region in recent years.

The US Geological Survey recorded the main quake at 11:47 p.m. local time, followed by at least two significant aftershocks measuring magnitude 5.2.

The worst-affected areas include the districts of Nur Gal, Sawki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara in Kunar province, where landslides have blocked critical access roads and hampered rescue efforts.

Afghanistan’s interim administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the casualties and property damage, stating that “all available resources will be utilized to save lives.”

Local officials and residents are conducting rescue operations with support teams deployed from central and nearby provinces. The death toll is expected to rise as communication with remote areas remains limited and rescue teams struggle to reach affected communities.

The earthquake highlights Afghanistan’s vulnerability to seismic disasters, particularly in the mountainous eastern regions where building standards are poor and infrastructure is limited. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

