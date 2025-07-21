Pope Leo Calls for End to Israel’s ‘Atrocities’ in Gaza After Church Attack

Vatican City, MINA – Pope Leo on Sunday called for the “immediate end to the atrocities of war” following Israel’s attack on the Holy Family Catholic Parish in Gaza City, which killed three civilians and wounded several others, including the parish priest.

The attack occurred Thursday morning at Gaza’s only Catholic church, where about 600 people had taken shelter, Anadolu Agency reported.

Pope Leo identified the victims as Saad Issa Kostandi Salameh, Foumia Issa Latif Ayyad, and Najwa Ibrahim Latif Abu Daoud, and said he stood in solidarity with them and their families, according to Vatican News.

Speaking on Sunday after the Angelus prayer in Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo stated that the assault was just one of many ongoing military attacks on civilians and places of worship in Gaza.

Also Read: Gulf Scholars Urge Action to Save Gaza

He urged for a “peaceful resolution to the conflict” and called on the international community to uphold international humanitarian law, especially the obligation to protect civilians, as well as the prohibition of collective punishment, indiscriminate use of force, and forced displacement of populations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian FM Facilitates Release of Its Citizen Detained in Myanmar