Police Chief Issues Rules Regarding Policewomen’s Hair, Including Hijab

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo issued new regulations regarding hair for female police officers (Polwan), including being allowed to wear the hijab.

This is stated in the decree of the Chief of the National Police of the Republic of Indonesia Number: Kep/1164/VIII/2023 concerning ‘Requirements for the Hair of Female Police Officers of the National Police of the Republic of Indonesia’.

In the letter, which was signed at the end of August last Thursday, it was stated that the regulations take into account the order and neatness of policewomen’s hair in the context of carrying out their duties in order to display a humanist side.

Assistant Chief of Police for Human Resources (As SDM) Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo confirmed this new regulation.

According to him, the hairstyle regulated in this decision is in accordance with the TNI and world police. “Yes, that’s right, the same as the TNI and world police,” said Dedi, in a written statement, Thursday.

“In order to ensure orderliness and neatness of policewomen’s hair in the context of carrying out their duties, both operational and coaching, in order to display the humanist side of policewomen, it is deemed necessary to make a decision,” wrote the letter. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)