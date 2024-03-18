Palestinian Resistances Fire Rockets from Northern Gaza toward Sderot in Israel

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army said Friday that a rocket fired from the northern Gaza Strip toward Sderot, in southern Israel, was intercepted by the country’s air defense system, Anadolu Agency reports.

The army said fighter jets located the launch site in northern Gaza and destroyed it, according to a statement cited by the Times of Israel news website.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group claimed responsibility for firing what it said was a barrage of rockets toward the Sderot area.

The rocket launch from northern Gaza is the third this month, despite the Israeli claim to have destroyed Palestinian groups’ military capabilities in northern Gaza.

Israel has waged a retaliatory offensive on Gaza since on Oct. 7 2023. The offensive has killed more than 31,000 victims and injured over 73,000 others amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

About 85 per cent of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)