Palestinian Resistance Releases Ground-Level Footage of Gaza Operations

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance factions have released new video footage showcasing joint operations against Israeli forces in the northern Gaza Strip, offering a ground-level perspective that contrasts sharply with previously published Israeli drone footage of the same events.

The video, released by the Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades, features operations in Jabaliya targeting Israeli military vehicles and troops. The resistance fighters are seen launching attacks using Tandem 85 missiles, Yassin 105 shells, and explosive devices in a series of ambushes described as part of the “David’s Stones” campaign.

The video includes two major incidents: June 23, 2025, close-range ambush east of Jabaliya that reportedly killed three Israeli soldiers, July 12, 2025, commando raid in the Al-Omari area where a Merkava tank was struck with a Tandem 85 missile and another vehicle was destroyed using a Barq device.

In contrast to the aerial and distant view presented by Israeli media, the Palestinian video delivers a visceral, close-up experience, including bodycam footage of fighters preparing and executing the attacks. A fighter is heard saying, “We are the heroes. The nation of our Prophet Muhammad will never be defeated.”

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Factions Ready for Long-Term War Against Israel

The resistance video also incorporates footage from an Israeli reconnaissance drone, previously aired by Israeli outlets, showing explosions on tanks, while the Palestinian version adds scenes of preparation, tactical movement, and post-attack withdrawal.

Additional operations detailed by Al-Qassam on Telegram include July 14, 2025, attacks on a D9 bulldozer and two Merkava tanks near Arbakan School, Al-Dabour Street, and Old Gaza Street, July 15–17, 2025, continued strikes near Namaa Club and Omari Mosque using high-explosive landmines and Yassin 105 shells.

Meanwhile, Saraya Al-Quds released video footage of an attack in Shuja’iyya, east Gaza City, where an explosive device hit Israeli vehicles. Another incident in Abu Hadaf near Khan Yunis involved a side bomb targeting an Israeli bulldozer.

Despite official Israeli military figures stating 893 soldiers have been killed and over 6,000 wounded since October 7, 2023, Palestinian resistance factions claim the actual toll is much higher. Since the Israeli ground invasion began on October 27, 2023, Palestinian groups have been documenting what they describe as heavy losses suffered by Israeli forces. []

Also Read: 40,000 Palestinians Pray Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Amidst Israeli Restrictions

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)