Palestinian Ministry of Health: Martyrdom Victims in Gaza and West Bank Reach 508 People

Martyred and injured victims are removed from under the rubble of a house hit by an Israeli missile in Rafah, Gaza. (Photo: WAFA)

Gaza, MINA – The number of martyrs due to the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and West Bank has increased to 508 people, while 2,800 people have been injured since Saturday, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Monday.

It said 493 people were martyred in airstrikes in the Gaza Strip and 2,751 people were injured, including 91 children and 61 women, while the number of victims in the West Bank region reached 15 people martyred, including two minors, and around 80 other people were injured.

The Ministry of Health also explained. four people were martyred, including a minor, in Jerusalem, two in Ramallah and al-Bireh Governorates, four in Hebron Governorate, two in Nablus Governorate, two in Jericho and Jordan Valley Governorates, and a child in Qalqilya governorate.

Israeli occupation warplanes launched hundreds of consecutive and violent attacks in recent hours across the Gaza Strip, targeting residential towers and buildings, civil and service facilities, as well as mosques, causing hundreds of deaths and injuries, the majority of which were women, children, and the elderly.

While the fighter factions in Gaza, Palestine continue to fight, even in the Israeli territory bordering Gaza, firefights between the fighters and the Israeli occupation army are still ongoing.

Fighters managed to control several occupation army posts and continue to defend them to this day.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation carried out air attacks targeting Palestinian Gaza civilians. One of the martyred victims was local staff from the Indonesian Hospital. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)