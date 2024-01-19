Palestinian Fighters Attack Israeli Force in Northern Gaza

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said Thursday that they targeted an Israeli special force entrenched in a residential building in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in fatalities and injuries, Anadolu Agency reports.

The group said in statements on Telegram that its fighters engaged with an Israeli infantry force of 12 soldiers and “eliminated 4 soldiers at point-blank range near the Eastern Cemetery east of Jabalia in northern Gaza.”

It added that fighters were able to “target a special Zionist force holed up in a residential building with a TBG anti-fortification shell, causing casualties in Jabalia in northern Gaza.”

Al-Qassam Brigades also targeted invading occupation forces east of Jabalia in northern Gaza with mortar shells, according to statements.​​​​​​​

Also Read:  Palestinian Fighters Destroy 21 Israeli Military Vehicles in Battle Lines in Gaza

The Israeli army has been waging a destructive war against Gaza since Oct. 7 that has resulted in 24,620 deaths, 61,830 injuries and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe as of Thursday.

The conflict has led to the displacement of more than 85 percent, 1.9 million residents — of the Gaza population, according to Palestinian authorities and the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

