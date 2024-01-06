Palestinian Fighters Attack Nine Israeli Soldiers in East of Khan Yunis

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of the Hamas movement) announced that its fighters closed in on 9 Israeli soldiers east of Khan Yunis and detonated an anti-personnel device in a force inside a building, leaving them dead and wounded, Quds Press reports.

“The Al-Qassam mujahideen were able to close in on a Zionist foot force consisting of 9 soldiers, who were surrounded and clashed with them on a road in the Bani Suhaila area, east of Khan Yunis, and left them dead and wounded, after which helicopters arrived to transport the dead and wounded,” Al-Qassam said in a brief statement on Saturday.

Quds Press reported that since the start of Israel’s aggression in the Gaza Strip, 509 soldiers have been killed, 175 of them since the start of the ground operation, according to the occupation army’s admission. It is estimated that the number is much higher, considering that Israel does not share the actual number.

Israel continues to launch relentle6ss air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip. At least 22,600 Palestinians were martyred and 57,910 others injured, mostly children and women, according to Gaza health authorities.​​​​​​​

Israel’s onslaught has caused the destruction of 60 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure, and nearly two million residents have been displaced amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)