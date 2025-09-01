SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over 250 Killed as Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan

Kabul, MINA – A powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan late Sunday, killing at least 250 people and injuring 500 others, according to the country’s Information Ministry.

The quake hit near the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province at a depth of 8 kilometers (5 miles), causing significant damage to poorly constructed buildings in the mountainous region.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported the earthquake occurred at 11:47 p.m. local time (1917 GMT), 27 kilometers (16.7 miles) east-northeast of Jalalabad. The worst-affected areas include the districts of Nur Gul, Sawki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara in Kunar Province, where landslides have blocked roads, hampering rescue efforts.

Afghanistan interim administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the casualties and property damage, noting that local officials and residents are engaged in rescue operations with support teams deployed from central and nearby provinces. The USGS issued an orange alert, warning that significant casualties are likely and the disaster may require a regional or national response.

The earthquake was followed by at least two aftershocks measuring magnitude 5.2, exacerbating the destruction. Afghanistan, particularly the Hindu Kush region, is prone to deadly earthquakes due to its location at the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. In October 2023, a magnitude 6.3 quake in western Afghanistan killed over 2,000 people, highlighting the country’s vulnerability to natural disasters. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

