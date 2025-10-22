SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 20,000 Palestinian Students Killed in Israeli Attacks Since October 2023

People are checking the destruction at a school run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) that was previously hit by Israeli bombardment, in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 15, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ramallah, MINA – More than 20,000 Palestinian students have been killed and over 31,000 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank since October 2023, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Palestinian Education Ministry said that 19,910 students were killed in Gaza and 148 in the West Bank as a result of Israeli military operations.

The ministry also reported that 30,097 students in Gaza and 1,042 in the West Bank were injured by Israeli fire. In addition, 1,037 teachers and school administrative staff were killed, 4,740 others injured, and more than 228 detained in both areas since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Educational infrastructure has also suffered extensive damage. The ministry said Israeli attacks completely destroyed 179 schools and 63 university buildings in Gaza, while another 118 government schools and 100 UN-run schools were partially damaged.

It added that 30 schools were completely removed from the ministry’s official register, including the loss of students and teachers. In the West Bank, two schools were totally destroyed in Hebron and Tubas, while eight university buildings sustained partial damage from repeated Israeli raids.

Since October 2023, Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza has killed over 68,200 Palestinians and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The occupied West Bank has also seen a surge in violence during the same period, with at least 1,056 Palestinians killed, about 10,300 injured and over 20,000, among them 1,600 children detained, according to official Palestinian data.[]

