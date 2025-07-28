SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 18,500 Israeli Soldiers Injured Since Start of Gaza War

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

Gaza, MINA – At least 18,500 Israeli soldiers and police officers have been injured since the Gaza war began in October 2023, according to local Israeli media, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Sunday that the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s Rehabilitation Division has registered 18,500 security personnel wounded to varying degrees during the ongoing conflict.

This figure sharply contrasts with official military data, which claims only 6,145 soldiers have been injured and 895 killed.

The report also highlighted a growing mental health crisis among Israeli forces. Over 10,000 soldiers have experienced psychological conditions, including 3,679 diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In 2024 alone, 9,000 soldiers filed applications for psychological injury recognition, citing issues such as anxiety, PTSD, adjustment disorders, and depression.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued its military aggression in Gaza since October 7, 2023, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 59,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children and widespread destruction of the besieged enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

