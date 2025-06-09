Over 130 Palestinian Aid-Seekers Killed in Gaza by Israeli Army Fire

Gaza, MINA – More than 130 Palestinian aid-seekers have been killed and around 1,000 others injured by Israeli occupation army fire in the blockaded Gaza Strip over the past two weeks, according to local authorities, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, Gaza’s government media office accused the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US-based aid organization, of acting as a front for the Israeli military.

“This organization itself is nothing more than a propaganda front for the Israeli occupation army, led by American and Israeli officers and recruits from outside Gaza, with direct US funding and operational coordination with the Israeli army,” the statement said.

GHF is accused of facilitating military objectives under the guise of providing humanitarian aid. “GHF has been and continues to be an accomplice to an organized crime targeting civilians under the guise of aid,” the media office asserted.

Also Read: Madleen Ship Arrives at Ashdod Port, Activists Kidnapped

The statement noted that more than 130 Palestinians were shot dead at Israeli checkpoints while attempting to access aid distribution centers. Additionally, around 1,000 civilians were wounded, and nine individuals are still missing after allegedly being lured into military-controlled areas by GHF operatives.

Local officials criticized the GHF for failing to uphold international humanitarian principles such as neutrality, non-alignment, and impartiality. The organization, according to the statement, established distribution sites in buffer zones overseen by Israeli tanks, thereby making it “part of genocidal tools” rather than a legitimate relief agency.

Meanwhile, Israel has reportedly developed a plan to set up four aid distribution points in southern and central Gaza. Israeli media outlets report that the initiative aims to encourage the displacement of Palestinians from northern Gaza, turning the region into a “completely depopulated area.”

The international community, including the United Nations, has opposed Israel’s plan, viewing it as an attempt to bypass established UN aid channels. Since March 2, Israel has closed all border crossings into Gaza, halting the flow of essential supplies such as food, medicine, and fuel for the 2.4 million residents of the enclave.

Also Read: Two Palestinians Injured in Israeli Attacks in Bethlehem and al-Khalil

Israel’s military offensive, ongoing since October 2023, has killed nearly 55,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. The campaign has drawn widespread international condemnation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Issues Demolition in West Bank Town of Bruqin