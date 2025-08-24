Ongoing Pro-Palestine Protests in Chicago Demand End to US Support for Israel

Illinois, MINA – Pro-Palestine demonstrations continued in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, with protesters renewing their weekly calls for the US to end military and financial support for Israel and stop the genocide in Gaza.

Participants emphasized that the persistence of these weekly protests shows their rejection of Israel’s ongoing assault and their determination to keep the issue visible in US public discourse.

Protesters declared that their mobilization sends a clear message: they will not remain silent in the face of massacres and starvation policies. They vowed to continue until justice is achieved for the Palestinian people and US aid to Israel is halted.

Meanwhile, in the Jordan Valley of the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers prevented Palestinian farmers from accessing their agricultural land near Al-Farisiyya. Local sources said colonists forced a farmer off his land, stopping him from preparing it for the farming season.

Rights groups have warned that ongoing settler violence, land confiscation, and forced displacement are part of a systematic campaign to take control of Palestinian land in violation of international law. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

