SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

OIC Condemns Netanyahu’s Expansionist Remarks

sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

4 Views

The OIC says 'illegal move' violates UN resolutions, status of city

Riyadh, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the provocative expansionist statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referring to the “Greater Israel Vision.”

The OIC described the remarks as rhetoric of extremism, incitement, aggression, and disregard for the sovereignty of states, according to an OIC press release on Thursday.

The world’s largest Islamic organization said Netanyahu’s statements constitute a grave violation of the principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant resolutions.

“These aggressive statements aim to evade Israel’s international obligations as an occupying power and to continue violating the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement added.

Also Read: Hundreds of Organizations Condemn Israel for Using Aid as a Weapon

The OIC warned of the dangers posed by this colonial expansionist discourse, which threatens regional and international security and peace, and fuels the cycle of violence, expansion, and prolongation of the conflict in the region.

The organization reiterated its call on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to shoulder its responsibilities in confronting such aggressive policies, to take decisive action to halt Israel’s aggression, to implement the two-state solution, and to end the illegal occupation of Palestinian and Arab territories occupied since 1967.

“This would serve as the basis for achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region,” it concluded. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Spain Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion

TagOIC and Palestine advocacy The Greater Israel

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

OIC Condemns Netanyahu’s Expansionist Remarks

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian Justice Minister Delivers Mahmoud Abbas’ Letter to Prabowo

  • Wednesday, 19 March 2025 - 20:25 WIB
Articles

THE YINON PLAN: “GREATER ISRAEL”, SYRIA, IRAQ AND ISIS

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2014 - 05:09 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Destroy Over 300 Homes in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 08:47 WIB
Indonesia

Over 100 Nihongo Partner Volunteers Begin Teaching in Indonesia Until March 2026

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 11:50 WIB
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Eight in Gaza City Residential Area

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 17:15 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Aims for Two Million Marriage Registrations in 2025

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 19:55 WIB
International

Saudi Arabia Condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan as Violation of International Law

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 11:50 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Europe

Russia Condemns Israeli Plans to Occupy Gaza

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 21:00 WIB
International

OIC Condemns Netanyahu’s Expansionist Statements

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Palestine

Gaza’s Healthcare System Collapsing Under Israeli Military Aggression

  • 17 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us