OIC Condemns Netanyahu’s Expansionist Remarks

Riyadh, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the provocative expansionist statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referring to the “Greater Israel Vision.”

The OIC described the remarks as rhetoric of extremism, incitement, aggression, and disregard for the sovereignty of states, according to an OIC press release on Thursday.

The world’s largest Islamic organization said Netanyahu’s statements constitute a grave violation of the principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant resolutions.

“These aggressive statements aim to evade Israel’s international obligations as an occupying power and to continue violating the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement added.

The OIC warned of the dangers posed by this colonial expansionist discourse, which threatens regional and international security and peace, and fuels the cycle of violence, expansion, and prolongation of the conflict in the region.

The organization reiterated its call on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to shoulder its responsibilities in confronting such aggressive policies, to take decisive action to halt Israel’s aggression, to implement the two-state solution, and to end the illegal occupation of Palestinian and Arab territories occupied since 1967.

“This would serve as the basis for achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region,” it concluded. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

