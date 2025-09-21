Nine Palestinians Killed in New Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least nine Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Sunday following renewed Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing medical sources.

Four people lost their lives when Israeli warplanes targeted a residential apartment in the al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City. In a separate incident, five Palestinians were killed and more wounded when airstrikes struck several houses in the al-Sabra neighborhood.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with civil defense teams working to recover bodies and survivors trapped under the rubble. Authorities warn that the casualty toll may rise.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a devastating military aggression in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of more than 65,000 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children.

The aggression has also caused mass displacement and a severe humanitarian crisis. A blockade on aid has further contributed to the deaths of at least 442 people, including 147 children, due to a lack of access to essential supplies. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

