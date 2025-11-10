New Delhi Covered in Toxic Smog: Residents Say ‘We Can Hardly Breathe’

New Delhi, MINA – A thick layer of smog laden with hazardous particles has blanketed the Indian capital, New Delhi, sparking protests by residents demanding concrete government action on an air quality crisis that has entered the public health emergency category.

Hundreds of residents, including the elderly and children, gathered at the India Gate monument on Sunday, carrying posters with messages such as “I miss breathing” to express deep concern over rapidly worsening air quality, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of the city has exceeded 340, which, according to global health standards, falls into the “very unhealthy” category for breathing.

Residents voiced their anger, noting that despite various efforts, such as spraying water and experimental cloud-seeding the “toxic smog” continues to appear every winter, trapping vehicular emissions, construction dust, and crop residue burning.

Protesters stressed that this is not merely a matter of ordinary pollution, but a public health emergency that demands concrete and sustainable policies. “This is a health emergency, not a blame game,” said one environmental activist.

The protest serves as a reminder that the air quality problem in New Delhi is not new, but has now reached a critical point that can no longer be ignored, especially for vulnerable groups like children and the elderly. The local government is now under public pressure to take bolder and more comprehensive steps.[]

