Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Netanyahu Admits to Bombing Gaza with 153 Tons of Explosives During Ceasefire

1 hour ago

Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday admitted that his army struck the Gaza Strip with 153 tons of bombs on Sunday, effectively acknowledging a violation of the ongoing ceasefire agreement, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at the opening of the Knesset’s winter session, Netanyahu was repeatedly interrupted by opposition lawmakers criticizing his government’s policies and the deliberate continuation of the war in Gaza.

“During the ceasefire, two soldiers fell… We struck them with 153 tons of bombs and attacked dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip,” Netanyahu said.

The Gaza government media office reported 80 Israeli ceasefire violations since the US-sponsored truce began on October 10, killing 97 Palestinians, including 44 on Sunday and injuring 230 others.

Also Read: Four Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israel Violates Ceasefire Again

Tel Aviv alleged that Hamas forces had attacked its troops in the southern city of Rafah, but the Palestinian group denied any involvement and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire.

The truce, announced on October 10, is based on a phased plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The first phase involves the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, followed by the reconstruction of Gaza and the creation of a new governing structure excluding Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 68,200 Palestinians and injured over 170,200 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Issues Demolition Orders for Palestinian Homes and Wells in West Bank Village

