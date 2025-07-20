SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nearly 60 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Army Fire in Gaza, Including Starving Civilians

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – At least 59 Palestinians were killed and more than 60 others injured on Sunday in a new wave of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources and local officials, Anadolu Agency reported.

The deadliest incident occurred in the Al-Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza City, where Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid. Fifty-one people were killed and over 60 wounded in that single assault. Another two Palestinians were killed in a separate Israeli strike near the Al-Shakoush aid distribution center in the southern city of Rafah, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

In another attack, three civilians lost their lives when Israeli drones bombed the area near the Sheikh Radwan water basin in northern Gaza City. Three additional fatalities were reported in separate strikes across northern Gaza since dawn.

The Israeli military also conducted demolition operations in the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, destroying multiple homes. Artillery fire was reported in several areas, and Israeli naval forces targeted Palestinian fishermen off the coast of Al-Qarara near Khan Younis.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Open Fire on Aid Seekers in Northern Gaza, 30 Civilians Killed

Sunday’s attacks are part of a growing trend of Israeli assaults on Palestinians gathering for food and aid. Since May 27, at least 891 people have been killed and 5,754 injured while seeking humanitarian assistance, according to official reports.

On Saturday alone, Israeli attacks claimed the lives of over 130 Palestinians, including 38 people waiting for aid and three children who died from severe malnutrition.

Since the beginning of its military campaign in October 2023, Israel has killed nearly 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The ongoing offensive has devastated Gaza’s infrastructure, collapsed its health system, and caused widespread famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Ambassador Condemns Zionist Attack on Taybeh Church as ‘Act of Terror

