Muhammadiyah Ready to Send Experienced Volunteers to Support Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Islamic Organization, Muhammadiyah stated its readiness to immediately send volunteers and experienced medical personnel to help victims in Palestine.

“In terms of human resources, Muhammadiyah is actually very ready with trained humanitarian workers and health service equipment, including field hospitals, which we actually already have enough of and then again this is just a matter of coordination,” said the Secretary. General Muhammadiyah Central Leadership, Abdul Mu’ti during a press conference at the Muhammadiyah Dakwah Center Building, Jakarta on Wednesday.

Mu’ti explained that the problems faced were not from the resource aspect, but rather technical delivery because the situation was still critical. Moreover, there are almost no national borders that open access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

“For the technical aspects of sending there from Indonesia, we have to wait for further developments because of the war situation, but Muhammadiyah is currently relatively adequate and has a number of trained humanitarian volunteers and they have been sent on several occasions to Turkey, Rohingya Rakhine State, and various other countries,” he explained.

Muhammadiyah’s humanitarian assistance to Palestine itself has also been implemented for quite a long time through various collaborative programs with the Indonesian Government and the Palestinian Government. Both humanitarian aid, higher education scholarships and empowerment programs.

“Perhaps we will divert the resources and funds we have to more immediate needs or relief needs, especially to help those who are victims of this war,” he said.

Mu’ti advised Muslims and the Indonesian people to help strengthen solidarity with the people who were colonized for 75 years.

“So far (support) has been provided by the Indonesian people to support the struggle of the Palestinian people, but now this needs to be strengthened again,” he said.

“Hopefully we can do something useful to help civilians who are victims of the Israeli-Palestinian War,” said Mu’ti. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)