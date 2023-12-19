MER-C Volunteers Distribute Ready-to-Eat Food Aid to Gaza Residents

Gaza, MINA – The volunteers of Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) emergency medical institution is again distributing ready-to-eat food aid to the people of Gaza while it is still being attacked by the Israeli Zionist regime.

MER-C volunteer in the Gaza Strip, Fikri Rofiul Haq, reported that his party had again distributed fast food programs to 1200 Palestinian refugees living in school buildings belonging to the United Nations (UN).

“To prepare this fast food program, we have to buy the ingredients from the market first, this program has been running 6 times,” said Fikri on the MER-C Youtube account in Gaza, received by MINA on Tuesday.

As a result of the aggression, we once ran out of ingredients to cook, so we only distributed dates and bread to Gazans who were refugees at UN schools. But this time, thank God, the ingredients were available.

Rikri said that his party would continue to distribute aid from the Indonesian people through MER-C to be given to Gaza residents. This fast food program was provided with a different menu.

For 72 consecutive days, with American and European support, the Israeli occupation army continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death toll increasing to 18,800 martyrs, as well as 50,897 injured people, most of whom were children and women.

The ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip is causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, according to Palestinian and UN sources. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)