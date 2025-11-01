Malang and Ponorogo Designated as UNESCO Creative Cities, Strengthening Indonesia’s Global Creative Economy

Jakarta, MINA — Two Indonesian regions, Malang City and Ponorogo Regency in East Java, have officially designated the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), coinciding with World Cities Day 2025. The recognition highlights Indonesia’s expanding global presence in culture-driven innovation and creative economy.

Minister of Creative Economy Teuku Riefky Harsya praised the milestone as a collective national achievement.

“The inclusion of Ponorogo and Malang in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network proves that Indonesia’s creative economy can compete globally. This is not only a local success but also a milestone for the entire national creative ecosystem,” he said.

The Ministry of Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf) played a central role in the national selection process, appointed by the Indonesian National Commission for UNESCO (KNIU) as the National Focal Point for the 2025 nomination. The ministry coordinated closely with government institutions, philanthropic organizations, and academic networks through a hexahelix collaboration model to ensure that candidate cities met international standards of creativity and sustainability.

Also Read: MUI Trains 4,000 Standardized Preachers to Promote Moderate and Inclusive Islam

The ministry’s involvement covered all stages, from establishing a national selection committee and setting evaluation criteria to guiding local governments through technical workshops and dossier simulations. This structured process ensured that nominated cities placed creativity at the core of urban development.

The announcement was made by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, who confirmed the addition of 58 new cities to the global network this year.

“UNESCO Creative Cities demonstrate that culture and creativity are tangible drivers of sustainable development,” Azoulay stated. “By welcoming these 58 new members, we strengthen a network where innovation supports local initiatives, attracts investment, and promotes social cohesion.”

Ponorogo was designated as a Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art, renowned for its traditional Reog Ponorogo performing art, while Malang earned recognition as a Creative City of Media Arts, reflecting its growing role in digital innovation, film, and design.

Also Read: MUI Partners with Indonesian Philanthropic Organizations for Asia-Pacific Conference on Palestine

The two cities now join 408 creative cities from more than 100 countries in a global ecosystem that fosters innovation, sustainability, and cross-cultural collaboration.

Minister Riefky emphasized that this achievement aligns with Indonesia’s 2025–2029 National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN), which positions the creative economy as a key driver of inclusive and sustainable growth.

“Local creativity is the new energy for national development,” he said. “From Ponorogo’s folk arts to Malang’s digital innovation, these creative forces embody The New Engine of Growth—development powered by culture and creativity.”

Since its establishment in 2004, UCCN has promoted culture-led urban development through seven key fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts, and Music. This year, UNESCO also introduced a new category, Creative Cities of Architecture, expanding opportunities for global creative expression.

Also Read: Indonesia, UAE Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Islamic Education

With Ponorogo and Malang joining the network, Indonesia reinforces its position as a dynamic and competitive creative economy, demonstrating how local heritage and innovation can shape global transformation on sustainable urban development.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Pushes for MSME Strengthening and Cross-Border Crime Eradication at APEC