Kazakhstan Confirms Joining Abraham Accords

Astana, MINA – Kazakhstan has confirmed its decision to join the Abraham Accords, one day after US President Donald Trump announced the move, Anadolu reported on Friday.

The Central Asian nation, which already maintains diplomatic relations with Israel, said the decision aligns with its national interests.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the step aims to strengthen cooperation with all “interested states.” The ministry described the decision as consistent with Kazakhstan’s balanced, constructive, and peaceful foreign policy.

“This important decision was made solely in the interests of Kazakhstan and is fully consistent with the nature of the republic’s balanced, constructive, and peaceful foreign policy. Joining the Abraham Accords will contribute to strengthening our country’s cooperation with all interested states and, therefore, is fully in line with Kazakhstan’s strategic goals,” the statement said.

Also Read: MSF Reports Sharp Rise in Malnutrition as Civilians Flee El-Fasher to Tawila

The ministry added that Kazakhstan will continue to firmly support a just, comprehensive, and sustainable resolution to the Middle East conflict, grounded in international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the principle of “two states for two peoples.”

The Abraham Accords are a set of agreements that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states during Donald Trump’s first term.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Sudanese Army Rejects US Ceasefire Proposal, Vows to Mobilize Against RSF