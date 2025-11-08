SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Kazakhstan Confirms Joining Abraham Accords

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

11 Views

Astana, MINA – Kazakhstan has confirmed its decision to join the Abraham Accords, one day after US President Donald Trump announced the move, Anadolu reported on Friday.

The Central Asian nation, which already maintains diplomatic relations with Israel, said the decision aligns with its national interests.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the step aims to strengthen cooperation with all “interested states.” The ministry described the decision as consistent with Kazakhstan’s balanced, constructive, and peaceful foreign policy.

“This important decision was made solely in the interests of Kazakhstan and is fully consistent with the nature of the republic’s balanced, constructive, and peaceful foreign policy. Joining the Abraham Accords will contribute to strengthening our country’s cooperation with all interested states and, therefore, is fully in line with Kazakhstan’s strategic goals,” the statement said.

Also Read: MSF Reports Sharp Rise in Malnutrition as Civilians Flee El-Fasher to Tawila

The ministry added that Kazakhstan will continue to firmly support a just, comprehensive, and sustainable resolution to the Middle East conflict, grounded in international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the principle of “two states for two peoples.”

The Abraham Accords are a set of agreements that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states during Donald Trump’s first term.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Sudanese Army Rejects US Ceasefire Proposal, Vows to Mobilize Against RSF

TagAbraham Accords foreign ministry Israel Kazakhstan Middle East conflict two states for two peoples UN resolutions US President Donald Trump

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Kazakhstan Confirms Joining Abraham Accords

  • 2 hours ago
ICRC Car in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Releases Five Palestinian Prisoners from Gaza Amid Ongoing Detention Crisis

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 08:48 WIB
Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Says Israel Blocked Over 100 Humanitarian Shipments to Gaza

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 08:26 WIB
Palestine

Israel Declares Border Area With Egypt Closed Military Zone

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 17:26 WIB
ICRC ambulance in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Remains of Israeli Hostage to Red Cross Under Ceasefire Deal

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 13:36 WIB
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills Two Palestinians in Central Gaza for Allegedly Crossing ‘Yellow Line

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 13:19 WIB
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Rabbinate Bans Reserve Soldiers From Carrying Weapons Amid Spike in Suicides

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 15:30 WIB
Palestine

Israel Declares Border Area With Egypt Closed Military Zone

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 17:26 WIB
Indonesia

369 Youth Trained by Religious Affairs Ministry as Peer Educators to Prevent Child Marriage

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 19:30 WIB
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Civilian Killed by Israeli Forces in Central Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 20:55 WIB
Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Says Israel Blocked Over 100 Humanitarian Shipments to Gaza

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 08:26 WIB
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudan’s RSF Agrees to Humanitarian Truce Proposed by International Quartet

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 09:54 WIB
Palestine

Armed Israeli Settlers Steal Olive Harvest South of Hebron

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 16:10 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Students Return to University After Two Years of War

  • 9 hours ago
Indonesia

Palestine Solidarity Month 2025: AWG and Indonesian Parliament Hold “Solidarity Run for Palestine”

  • 11 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us