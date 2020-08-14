Kashmir Issue is not Just Problem of Pakistan, But Problem of The World

Handover of souvenirs between MINA and the Pakistani Embassy to Indonesia (photo: Abdullah/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur conveyed that the problems faced by Kashmir is not only a problem for Kashmiris itself and Pakistan but also for all people in the world.

According to him, in Kashmir there is a humanitarian problem, namely a still colonized nation. Moreover, the majority of the people are Muslim. So, it is the obligation of the Islamic ummah to defend it. It was conveyed in a special interview between the MINA Team and the Pakistani Ambassador to Indonesia on Thursday.

To that end, Imaam hopes that Pakistan together with Muslims around the world and the international community could immediately resolve the Kashmir problem.

Imaam Yakhsyallah was even invited and visited Pakistan directly with Asian scholars. In addition, he also wrote a book on Kashmir entitled “Kashmir yang Membara & Solutionnya”.

Meanwhile, the Chargé d’Affaires ad Interim of the Pakistan Embassy for Indonesia, H.E. Sajjad Haider Khan said it is true that Kashmir is currently still under Indian government occupation.

“The people of Kashmir are still suffering from the brutality perpetrated by the Indian government since 73 years ago,” said Sajjad.

He said hundreds of Kashmiris died within six months by the Indian occupation army.

In addition, there is a Hindu Fundamentalist organization under the currently ruling party which says Hindus are the only indigenous people of the region and considers other religions such as Islam to have no equal rights.

What’s more, On 5 August 2019, India revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Kashmir residing in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The revocation removes the privilege of the territory to have its own laws and allows non-state residents to buy property and settle there.

Telephone lines, internet and television networks in Kashmir have been blocked since India’s controversial policy was announced. In addition, New Delhi also imposes restrictions on movements and gatherings.

Several things have been done by Pakistan to help Kashmiris, one of which is by bringing this problem to the UN.

As a result, at least 11 resolutions have been issued by the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir issue, even in the past year the UN has discussed the issue three times.

However, until now the Kashmir issue has not found a solution because India has no intention of solving Kahsmir’s problems and does not want other parties to interfere. (T / RE1)

