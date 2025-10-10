Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur: Surah At-Tin Indicates the Command to Liberate Al-Aqsa

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, the Supreme Advisor of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), emphasized that rejecting the participation of the Israeli Zionist delegation in the 53rd Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Jakarta 2025 is part of defending the struggle of the Palestinian people and Al-Aqsa Mosque. According to him, the foundation of this liberation struggle has even been indicated in Surah At-Tin.

During a press conference at Muhammadiyah University Prof. Dr. Hamka (UHAMKA) on Thursday, Imaam Yakhsyallah explained that Surah At-Tin does not only speak about the nobility of human nature but also contains a divine command to free Al-Aqsa and Palestine from Zionist occupation.

“Surah At-Tin carries the essence of struggle. It reminds Muslims to liberate the holy site of Al-Aqsa from the grip of the occupiers. Under Zionist control, that land is filled with chaos and blood, while in the hands of Muslims, it will return to peace and justice,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah in front of reporters.

He also revealed that this view aligns with the academic explanation found in a renowned book written by the wife of Professor El-Awaisy, which elaborates on the connection between Surah At-Tin and the mission of liberating Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

Also Read: Imaam Yakhsyallah: Nurture Love for the Prophet, One Will Be with Whom One Loves

“The rejection of the Zionist Israeli delegation is a moral stance of the Indonesian nation in upholding the constitutional mandate that opposes all forms of colonialism,” he added.

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) considers the presence of the Zionist Israeli team at the international sports event not only an insult to Islamic solidarity but also a violation of humanity, as the Zionist regime continues to commit occupation and human rights violations against the Palestinian people.

The 53rd Artistic Gymnastics World Championships is scheduled to be held in Jakarta from October 19 to 25, 2025. The planned participation of the Israeli delegation has sparked widespread rejection across Indonesian society. The AWG, an international organization dedicated to defending Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine, is leading this firm stance as part of Indonesia’s consistent commitment to rejecting colonialism and supporting Palestine’s independence.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Friday Sermon: Emulating the Firmness of the Prophet in Struggle