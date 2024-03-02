Jusuf Kalla Reappointed as Chief of Indonesian Mosque Council

General Chairperson of DMI Jusuf Kalla when giving a statement to the media in Jakarta, Saturday 2 March 2024. (Doc: DMI)

Jakarta, MINA – Jusuf Kalla was reappointed as General Chair of the Central Management of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) for the 2024-2029 period by acclamation, in the VIIIth Congress (DMI) after receiving PP DMI’s accountability report by acclamation.

A total of 34 Regional Leadership Councils (DPW) expressed general views and assessments at the conference which was attended by thousands of delegates from DPW and Regional Leadership Councils (DPD) throughout Indonesia, in Jakarta on Saturday.

Jusuf Kalla said he had never asked for a position, but when the DPW and DPD asked him to become General Chair again, he accepted the mandate well.

He asked that the mosque truly become a platform that enlightens society.

Jusuf Kalla conveyed that Islamic views were wasatiyyat, as well as being the center of scientific civilization which was loved by all Muslims

Deputy General Chairperson of DMI, Komjen Pol (Ret.) Syafruddin Kambo, appreciated the implementation of the congress which went well, orderly, solemnly and smoothly.

Chairman of the DMI Congress Committee Inspector General of Police (Ret.) Mas Guntur Laupe expressed his gratitude to all the muktamirin for their loyalty and presence from the start to the end of the event.

The Congress is planned to be closed by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia KH. Makruf Amin on March 3 2024. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)