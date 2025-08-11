Judicial Commission Confirms Follow-Up on Tom Lembong’s Report

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Judicial Commission, Amzulian Rifai, has confirmed that the commission will follow up on a report filed by former Minister of Trade, Thomas Trikasih Lembong, also known as Tom Lembong, concerning the judges who presided over his case.

“The Judicial Commission will, of course, follow up on this report in accordance with our authority,” Amzulian said at the Judicial Commission Building in Jakarta on Monday.

Amzulian added that all reports submitted to the Judicial Commission would be handled without regard to who the complainant is.

“There is no distinction; this is the same as other reports. It just so happens that this one has attracted public attention,” he explained.

In a related statement, Tom Lembong expressed his appreciation to the Judicial Commission leadership for meeting with him and promptly following up on his report.

“I want to express my appreciation and gratitude for being received this morning by Professor Amzulian himself, along with Professor Mukti (Fajar Nur Dewata) and Professor Djoko (Sasmito) and their staff. We greatly appreciate the very quick and timely follow-up on our report, which is in line with the standards that apply at the Judicial Commission,” Lembong said.

Lembong was previously sentenced to four years and six months in prison for his involvement in a sugar import corruption case at the Ministry of Trade from 2015-2016. He was found guilty of causing state financial losses of Rp194.72 billion by issuing import permits for raw crystal sugar to 10 companies without inter-ministerial coordination meetings or recommendations from the Ministry of Industry.

He was also fined Rp750 million, which, if unpaid, would be replaced with a six-month prison sentence. However, on August 1, 2025, Lembong was released from Cipinang Penitentiary in Jakarta after receiving an abolition from President Prabowo Subianto. Following his release, Lembong filed a report against the three judges who tried his case with the Supreme Court and the Judicial Commission.

The three judges named in the report are presiding judge Dennie Arsan Fatrika and associate judges Alfis Setyawan and Purwanto S Abdullah.

Lembong’s legal counsel, Zaid Mushafi, stated that the report was filed because the judges who presided over his client’s case did not uphold the principle of the presumption of innocence.

“What we noted was that one of the associate judges, in our opinion, did not uphold the presumption of innocence during the trial. He didn’t prioritize that principle but instead prioritized the presumption of guilt. So, it was as if Mr. Tom was already guilty and they just had to find the evidence. The judicial process should not be like that,” said Zaid. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

