Jerusalem Researcher Warns on Al-Aqsa In Risk Of Collapse If Renovations Continue To Be Banned

Jerusalem, MINA – Jerusalem researcher Fakhri Abu Diab said that the excavations carried out by Israel threatened the collapse of parts of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as a result of the occupation which damaged the mosque’s foundations.

In his press statement on Wednesday as quoted from the Palestine Information Center (PIC), Abu Diab stated that the occupation government is trying to implement an insidious plan aimed at destroying Al-Aqsa Mosque and building a place it calls a temple.

He explained that the occupying government is trying to strengthen its presence in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by imposing new facts.A

Abu Diab pointed out that the occupying authorities obstructed the activities of Islamic endowments in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa and worked to cancel Jordan’s custodianship of the blessed Mosque, and did not allow the restoration of the building so that the excavations beneath it were not uncovered.

Abu Diab asked Jordan, as the custodian of Al-Aqsa Mosque, to send a special and professional mission to uncover the occupation excavations at the bottom of the mosque.

The Israeli occupation forces deliberately prevent any restoration operations being carried out by the Al-Aqsa Mosque Reconstruction Committee, which threatens various cases of collapse in the walls and chapel of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Experts confirm that the occupation was aimed at declaring Al-Aqsa Mosque as an unsafe place and closing it, in preparation for its total demolition and erection of the temple. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)